AC seals illegal clinic in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :In light of instruction issued by DC Mardan, the Assistant Commissioner Revenue took action against illegal clinics and quacks in Par Hoti area.

The Assistant Commissioner Revenue Gohar Khan sealed a clinic of a technician, Jamilur Rehman in Kass Koroona area and issued directive for presenting the accused before the court of law at the earliest.

The AC on this occasion said there is no place for people playing with lives of the people and no one would be allowed to run illegal clinics in the district.