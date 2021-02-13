AC seals illegal crushing plants, mining in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir visited various areas of Umrah, Tanda and Shago regarding illegal crushing plants and mining and numerous illegal crushing plants were sealed.

During his visit to different areas, he said as desired by Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao, stern action was taken against those involved in illegal crushing plants and mining and that is why such plants have been sealed.

He later issued strict orders to hotels, transporters, shopkeepers and the public to take precautionary measures and wear masks in connection with the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.