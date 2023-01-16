UrduPoint.com

AC Seals Illegal Housing Society Around Dhamtoor Bypass Road

January 16, 2023

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem Monday sealed the illegal housing society at Langra Dhamtoor bypass road

According to details, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad and TMO Shakeel Hayat, the society was sealed while taking action against illegal housing society, illegal block factories and illegal construction on Dhamtoor bypass.

On the instructions of the district administration, orders have been issued to the TMA Havelian and Abbottabad regarding any illegal constructions around the Dhamtoor Bypass will be dealt with according to the law and heavy fines will also be imposed to violators.

District administration requested citizens to avoid purchasing plots in any type of housing society or illegal construction around Dhamtoor Bypass and must obtain NOC from the concerned TMA regarding construction.

