AC Seals Illegal LPG Filling Point In Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

AC seals illegal LPG filling point in raid

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday raided at Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling center and sealed it.

The team led by the AC confiscated 14 cylinders and gas refilling machine.

The AC said the tehsil administration would take every possible measure to curb the illegal business in the area.

