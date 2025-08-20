AC Seals Illegal Mini Petrol Pumps, Inspects Sanitation In Union Councils
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:32 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujabad Syeda Humaira Shah carried out surprise inspections in different areas of the tehsil and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps being operated without legal permission
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujabad Syeda Humaira Shah carried out surprise inspections in different areas of the tehsil and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps being operated without legal permission.
The AC said such unlawful practices not only violated regulations but also posed serious threats to public safety. She reiterated that the district and tehsil administrations would not tolerate any illegal or hazardous activities and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict monitoring of such operations. Citizens were also urged to immediately report any unlawful activity to the administration.
Later, the AC Shujabad visited various union councils including Mitotli, Sheikhpur Shuja, and Shah Musa to review the sanitation situation. Expressing displeasure over the poor cleanliness arrangements, she ordered an immediate fine on the Tehsil Manager of Multan Waste Management Company and instructed him to improve the system without delay.
She warned that strict action would be taken against negligent staff, emphasizing that providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens was among the top priorities of the administration and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..10 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued10 minutes ago
-
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered3 minutes ago
-
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass16 minutes ago
-
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR16 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million17 minutes ago
-
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees17 minutes ago
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit17 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center23 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library23 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank23 minutes ago