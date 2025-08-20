AC seals illegal mini petrol pumps, inspects sanitation in union councils

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujabad Syeda Humaira Shah carried out surprise inspections in different areas of the tehsil and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps being operated without legal permission

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujabad Syeda Humaira Shah carried out surprise inspections in different areas of the tehsil and sealed three illegal mini petrol pumps being operated without legal permission.

The AC said such unlawful practices not only violated regulations but also posed serious threats to public safety. She reiterated that the district and tehsil administrations would not tolerate any illegal or hazardous activities and directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict monitoring of such operations. Citizens were also urged to immediately report any unlawful activity to the administration.

Later, the AC Shujabad visited various union councils including Mitotli, Sheikhpur Shuja, and Shah Musa to review the sanitation situation. Expressing displeasure over the poor cleanliness arrangements, she ordered an immediate fine on the Tehsil Manager of Multan Waste Management Company and instructed him to improve the system without delay.

She warned that strict action would be taken against negligent staff, emphasizing that providing a clean and healthy environment to citizens was among the top priorities of the administration and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.