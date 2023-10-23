AC seals LPG cylinder outlet, arrests owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) In a crackdown against illegal LPG cylinder decanting and overpricing, Assistant Commissioner Rural Zukhruf Fida Malik Monday sealed a shop and arrested the owner on directions of Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The assistant commissioner inspected various areas of the Sub-Division and found the shop in violation of government rates and safety regulations.

He issued a stern warning to other violators, urging them to comply with the law.