AC seals medical clinics over private practice

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :In the wake of people's complaints regarding doctors working at private clinics rather than performing duties at hospitals, the Assistant Commissioner, sealed three private hospitals in Timergara on Tuesday.

The private medical facilities of Dr Asad, Cardiologist, Dr Zain, ENT Specialist, Dr Murtaza Children Specialisist and Dr Amna were sealed for working at their private hospitals.

AC has further requested MS THQ Timergara to take further disciplinary action against these doctors.