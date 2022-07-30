UrduPoint.com

AC Seals Medical Store For Violating Drug Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

AC seals medical store for violating drug rules

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed flanked by Drug Inspector on Saturday inspected medical stores on Hospital Road and sealed one while legal action was taken against five other for violating drug rules.

According to details, the inspection was carried out on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan and on the complaints of violation of drug rules, sale of expired drugs and sale of narcotic drugs without doctors' prescription by drug sellers in Dera city.

They inspected medical stores located around District Headquarters Hospital Dera on Hospital Road.

They checked the stock registers and sale records of drugs according to the drug rules at the stores.

Talking to media, the assistant commissioner said that the action against violation of drug rules, sale of expired and prescription drugs without medical prescription by medical stores would be continued in all markets of the city.

Related Topics

Drugs Road Sale Market Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

17 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

17 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

17 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.