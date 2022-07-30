AC seals medical store for violating drug rules

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed flanked by Drug Inspector on Saturday inspected medical stores on Hospital Road and sealed one while legal action was taken against five other for violating drug rules.

According to details, the inspection was carried out on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan and on the complaints of violation of drug rules, sale of expired drugs and sale of narcotic drugs without doctors' prescription by drug sellers in Dera city.

They inspected medical stores located around District Headquarters Hospital Dera on Hospital Road.

They checked the stock registers and sale records of drugs according to the drug rules at the stores.

Talking to media, the assistant commissioner said that the action against violation of drug rules, sale of expired and prescription drugs without medical prescription by medical stores would be continued in all markets of the city.