AC Seals Medical Stores, Clinics During Inspection
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner , Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Kohat, Nimra Owais Wednesday sealed various medical stores and clinics for violating rules and regulations across the city .
During the inspection, a detailed examination of PMDC certificates, diploma holders’ details, licenses and other necessary legal documents was also conducted.
The AC made it clear that no compromise with the health of the public would be tolerated and indiscriminate action would be continued against the illegally medical stores and clinics.
The district administration also appealed to the public to buy medicines only from authentic and licensed medical stores and report any illegal activity to the concerned authorities so that public health could be ensured.
APP/azq
Recent Stories
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad reviews progress on Thandiani road expansion6 minutes ago
-
AC seals medical stores, clinics during inspection6 minutes ago
-
Extensive tree plantation drive launched across Hazara Region: Kifayatullah Baloch6 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers netted6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 26 kg drugs in three operations26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs revenue officers to achieve recovery targets26 minutes ago
-
KP Secretary announces relief package for Christian community26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches major operation to clear illegal encroachments across city26 minutes ago
-
Six SHOs suspended over poor performance26 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit51 minutes ago
-
Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) begins in Mirpur AJK1 hour ago
-
Two persons arrested, firework material recovered1 hour ago