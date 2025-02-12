Open Menu

AC Seals Medical Stores, Clinics During Inspection

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

AC seals medical stores, clinics during inspection

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner , Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Kohat, Nimra Owais Wednesday sealed various medical stores and clinics for violating rules and regulations across the city .

During the inspection, a detailed examination of PMDC certificates, diploma holders’ details, licenses and other necessary legal documents was also conducted.

The AC made it clear that no compromise with the health of the public would be tolerated and indiscriminate action would be continued against the illegally medical stores and clinics.

The district administration also appealed to the public to buy medicines only from authentic and licensed medical stores and report any illegal activity to the concerned authorities so that public health could be ensured.

APP/azq

