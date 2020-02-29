AC seals one medical store,imposes fine on four for selling expensive face masks

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mujtaba Arafat Bharwana Saturday sealed one medical store and imposed heavy fines on four others who were selling face masks on extra price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mujtaba Arafat Bharwana Saturday sealed one medical store and imposed heavy fines on four others who were selling face masks on extra price.

As the Corona Virus threat gear up and the people have rushed to medical stores for purchase of face masks in Abbottabad, some of the profiteers started charging more than the actual price.

AC Mujtaba Arafat Bharwana along with Drug Inspector raided on medical stores in Mandian, Main Bazar, Supply and other areas inquired about the face mask stock and prices.

The AC sealed Daud Medical Store which was selling the masks on double price while imposed heavy fines on Umer Medical Store, Cure Mart, Khyber Farmacy and United Pharmacy.

At the occasion, Mujtaba Bharwana directed the medical store's owners to avoid excessive prices and provide relief to the masses.