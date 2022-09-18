AC seals one petrol pump

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Paharpur, Aneeq Anwar on Sunday sealed 'Haroon Filling Station' petrol pump after he found technical errors in the gauge of the pump.

He visited different petrol pumps in different areas and checked the gauge and prices of the petroleum products.

He paid these visits on the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

The AC said it was priority of the administration to ensure the provision of quality petroleum products with accurate gauge to the people.

He warned all the petrol pumps' owners to ensure quality and proper gauge of the petroleum products otherwise strict action would be taken against them.