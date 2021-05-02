UrduPoint.com
AC Seals Several Shops, Hotels For Violation Of SOPs, Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

AC seals several shops, hotels for violation of SOPs, Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration continued actions against Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Ehtram Ramzan violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed visited Jama Cloth Market and sealed 3 shops for SOP violation and three mini hotels were also sealed under Ehtram-e- Ramzan Ordinance.

On the occasion, AC also distributed masks, pamphlets and banners regarding COVID awareness.

The AC along with contingents of Police and Rangers also urged people to follow SOPs so that virus could be contained to spread further.

