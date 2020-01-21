AC seals two flour mills in Wadpaga

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration here Tuesday confiscated wheat in large quantity from two flour mills in Peshawar district during a raid in Wadpaga area.

The Assistant Commissioner seized hundreds of wheat bags which were kept in the go-downs for onward selling on exorbitant price in the market.

The AC sealed the flour mills and started inquiry against the millers for sale of government provided flour in the market instead of grinding it their own flour mills.