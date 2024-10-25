Open Menu

AC Seals Two LPG Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AC seals two LPG shops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday sealed two shops at Station Road for keeping unsafe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr MB Raja Dharejo has directed all the assistant commissioners to take action against the illegal sale of LPG cylinders in their respective areas.

He has emphasized that illegal LNG and LPG cylinders pose a significant safety risk to citizens.

The assistant commissioners have been instructed to ensure thorough inspections of LPG shops and initiate campaigns against illegal cylinders. They must make every effort to prevent the sale of unauthorised LPG cylinders.

The assistant commissioners are also required to ensure action against illegal and unsafe LPG cylinder shops and submit a weekly report to the deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

LPG Road Sale Sukkur Gas All

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

1 hour ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan