AC seals two LPG shops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday sealed two shops at Station Road for keeping unsafe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr MB Raja Dharejo has directed all the assistant commissioners to take action against the illegal sale of LPG cylinders in their respective areas.

He has emphasized that illegal LNG and LPG cylinders pose a significant safety risk to citizens.

The assistant commissioners have been instructed to ensure thorough inspections of LPG shops and initiate campaigns against illegal cylinders. They must make every effort to prevent the sale of unauthorised LPG cylinders.

The assistant commissioners are also required to ensure action against illegal and unsafe LPG cylinder shops and submit a weekly report to the deputy commissioner.