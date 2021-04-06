UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Seals Two Naan Shops Over Violation Of Bread Weights

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

AC seals two Naan shops over violation of bread weights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed sealed two bread shops ( Naan Shops) over violation of bread weights during surprise visit of the Khuzdar Bazaar on Monday.

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Levies Force team led by Assistant Commissioner visited the Bazaar where he checked control price list of items, cleansing of different shops and weights of bread.

He also sealed two bread shops over violation bread weights.

The AC also warned shopkeepers to ensure implementation of control price list and cleansing of their shops otherwise action would be taken against those shops after founding them in violation of price list of goods.

He said citizens would be provided facilities of goods in the month of Holy Ramdan and in this regard, a meeting to be held with traders to set up Sasta Bazaar in the area.

Related Topics

Visit Price Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

21 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

22 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s visionary leadership outlines path for ..

22 minutes ago

UN Sees Jordan's Stability 'Critically Important' ..

43 minutes ago

Rescue deals 234 emergencies in last 24 hours

44 minutes ago

Farmers must monitor weather alerts for proper man ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.