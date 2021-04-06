AC seals two Naan shops over violation of bread weights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed sealed two bread shops ( Naan Shops) over violation of bread weights during surprise visit of the Khuzdar Bazaar on Monday.

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Levies Force team led by Assistant Commissioner visited the Bazaar where he checked control price list of items, cleansing of different shops and weights of bread.

He also sealed two bread shops over violation bread weights.

The AC also warned shopkeepers to ensure implementation of control price list and cleansing of their shops otherwise action would be taken against those shops after founding them in violation of price list of goods.

He said citizens would be provided facilities of goods in the month of Holy Ramdan and in this regard, a meeting to be held with traders to set up Sasta Bazaar in the area.