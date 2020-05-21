AC seals two testing coronavirus labs in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fayyaz Sherpao and District Health Officer Sahib Bajaur on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur in a joint action sealed two laboratories in front of Khar Hospital where substandard and uncertified tests for corona virus were being carried out.

On the occasion, the AC said that the administration was keeping an eye on all sides and no one would be allowed to return to the public and engage in illegal activities in any form.