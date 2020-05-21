UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Seals Two Testing Coronavirus Labs In Bajaur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:37 PM

AC seals two testing coronavirus labs in Bajaur

Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fayyaz Sherpao and District Health Officer Sahib Bajaur on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur in a joint action sealed two laboratories in front of Khar Hospital where substandard and uncertified tests for corona virus were being carried out

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Khar, Fayyaz Sherpao and District Health Officer Sahib Bajaur on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur in a joint action sealed two laboratories in front of Khar Hospital where substandard and uncertified tests for corona virus were being carried out.

On the occasion, the AC said that the administration was keeping an eye on all sides and no one would be allowed to return to the public and engage in illegal activities in any form.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

56 minutes ago

Hotel Chain in Vienna to Open Only 1 of 5 Hotels o ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

Shooter at US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi 'Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.