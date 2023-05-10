UrduPoint.com

AC Seemal Mushtaq Seals Four Illegal Mini Petrol Pumps

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 07:47 PM

District administration sealed four illegal mini-petrol pumps operating in different areas of the city, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :District administration sealed four illegal mini-petrol pumps operating in different areas of the city, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq along with officials of the Civil Defence Department visited different sites and sealed four mini petrol pumps.

The assistant commissioner talking to people stated that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with public lives by operating illegal petrol pumps or opening LPG shops.

She also signalled strict action against hoarding of petrol and LPG illegal filling.

