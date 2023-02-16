AC seized 130 bags of government flour during crackdown

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar recovered 130 bags of government flour from an illegal hoarder during a crackdown in Pakki Kotli, Sialkot.

During the operation, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot to prevent illegal hoarding, AC Sialkot along with the food department team raided the house of a person named Bilal, who was changing the packaging of government flour.

The accused was arrested on the spot and handed over to Saddar Police Station Sialkot.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner (AC) conducted a surprise check of the petrol pumps in different areas and fined the petrol pump owners for non-compliance.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on the owner of local petrol pump for not meeting the standard during checking.

The AC Sialkot also visited BHU Marakiwal early in the morning, checked the attendance of doctors and staff and reviewed the medical facilities.