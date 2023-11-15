Open Menu

AC Seizes 15000 Hoarded Fertilizer Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

AC seizes 15000 hoarded fertilizer bags

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) District administration seized 15000 bags of fertilizers illegally stored in a godown, here Wednesday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nasir Shehzad Dogar raided a godown of F Enterprises and managed to seize 15000 bags of fertilizers.

AC observed that operations against illegal storage of fertilizers would be dealt strictly.

"The administration is committed to ensure implementation on government policies to facilitate the masses," he added.

