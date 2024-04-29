Open Menu

AC Seizes One Pistol For No-verification Of Arms License

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zone on Monday inspected the F-11 sector and seized a pistol for non-verification of arms license along with eight kg plastic bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zone on Monday inspected the F-11 sector and seized a pistol for non-verification of arms license along with eight kg plastic bags.

According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the AC imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 and issued a warning for violation.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations against illegal petrol filling agencies, polythene bags, professional beggars and others are carrying on a daily basis.

