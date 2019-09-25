UrduPoint.com
AC Sends Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas In Jail On Judicial Remand

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:42 PM

AC sends Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas in jail on judicial remand

Accountability Court (AC) has sent Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in jail upon judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case.Court has also ordered to present both suspects on October 9

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has sent Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas in jail upon judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case.Court has also ordered to present both suspects on October 9.Accountability Court took up the Chaudhry sugar mills case for hearing on Wednesday.During the course of hearing, court has rejected the plea of NAB for further physical remand.

A large number of PML-N workers reached outside the court to express solidarity on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the court.Hot words were exchanged between PML-N workers and police upon National Highway.PML-N workers also chanted slogans in support of Maryam Nawaz and against the government.Police stopped the PML-N workers from going to the AC.All the routes led to the AC were sealed by erecting containers and barricades due to security reasons.

