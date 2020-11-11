UrduPoint.com
AC Sentences 3 Accused In Fraud Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Accountability Court (AC) Quetta on Wednesday sentenced three accused to a total of 30 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 155 million in a fraud case.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of the Accountability Court Quetta announced the decision.

The Prosecutor of NAB Balochistan was Zameer Chalgari in the case while the investigation officer was Fayaz Afzal.

They accused Nadir Tehseen, Amir Tehseen, Babar Tehseen, Javed Akram and Khalid Akram were alleged to accumulate millions of rupee from public after alluring them of huge profit in the stock exchange business through their firm Brothers International a few years ago.

They gather huge money from people on the name of investment and later closed the firm and fled away.

Upon complaints of the victims who were robbed by the said firm, the team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) collected evidence against the accused and filed a reference in the court In the light of NAB's investigation.

The accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the accused who were later nabbed by NAB intelligence team.

Following the court proceedings, Accountability Court Quetta awarded sentence to three accused to a total of 30 years in prison and a fine of about Rs 155 million.

