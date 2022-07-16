AC serves show cause notices to officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sajjid Munir Kalyar paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre and Tehsil Headquaters Hospital (THQ) here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the AC checked the land record data and attendance of staff.

He issued show cause notices to four officials on absent from duty.

He directed to resolve the public-related issues on their door steps.

Later, the AC visited THQ hospital Piplan and inspected Outpatient Department (OPD) and cleanliness situation.

He directed officials concerned for the best service delivery to patients.