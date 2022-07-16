UrduPoint.com

AC Serves Show Cause Notices To Officials

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 12:20 PM

AC serves show cause notices to officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sajjid Munir Kalyar paid a surprise visit to Land Record Centre and Tehsil Headquaters Hospital (THQ) here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the AC checked the land record data and attendance of staff.

He issued show cause notices to four officials on absent from duty.

He directed to resolve the public-related issues on their door steps.

Later, the AC visited THQ hospital Piplan and inspected Outpatient Department (OPD) and cleanliness situation.

He directed officials concerned for the best service delivery to patients.

Related Topics

Visit Piplan From Best

Recent Stories

New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

7 minutes ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

3 hours ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

12 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.