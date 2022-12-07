UrduPoint.com

AC, Session Judge Visit Central Jail To Inspect Construction Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ameen Ullah along with District and Session Judge and Senior Civil Judge has visited District Sub-Jail and inspected the ongoing maintenance work.

During the visit, the assistant commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete the maintenance work as soon as possible in order to avoid any problem for the prisoners.

The AC was briefed that the ongoing development in the Sub-Jail would be completed within10 days after which the jail would become functional.

It worth to be mentioned here that before this, the inmates had to be shifted to the jails of other districts including D.I.Khan and Bannu.

However, the difficulties of police departments and prisoners would be minimized after the completion of this work.

Moreover, it was told that a sewerage project was also under consideration which would help resolve the sewage issues of the Judicial complex as well as of the jail.

