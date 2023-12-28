Open Menu

AC Shalimar Checks Prices At Different Areas

December 28, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar here on Thursday visited different areas of Shalimar sub-division and checked prices.

The Assistant Commissioner checked DC counters in fruit/vegetable, meat/chicken shops, restaurants, general stores and bakeries etc.

He imposed a fine of Rs.55 thousand on the owners/managers for high prices and arrested six persons and sent them to the police station.

He also issued warning to others as per law.

