AC Shalimar Checks Prices At Different Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 06:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, the Assistant Commissioner Shalimar here on Thursday visited different areas of Shalimar sub-division and checked prices.
The Assistant Commissioner checked DC counters in fruit/vegetable, meat/chicken shops, restaurants, general stores and bakeries etc.
He imposed a fine of Rs.55 thousand on the owners/managers for high prices and arrested six persons and sent them to the police station.
He also issued warning to others as per law.