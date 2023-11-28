Open Menu

AC Shalimar To Oversee Anti-polio Campaign Teams Working In Shalimar Subdivision

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 07:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to eradicate polio from Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has deployed Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, Nahel Hafeez to oversee the anti-polio campaign teams working tirelessly in various areas of the Shalimar subdivision.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar, in line with Deputy Commissioner Memon's directives, convened an Evening Review Meeting (ERM) with District Monitors to meticulously assess the progress made during Day 2 of the polio vaccination drive, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum on Tuesday said.

The meeting delved into key aspects such as Micro Plans, Target Coverage, Denial Cases, N/S (Not Seen) Children, and any other pertinent issues that arose during the day's operations.

The AC reviewed the performance of Area Incharges and UCMOs (Union Council Medical Officers), providing valuable guidance and issuing necessary instructions to further enhance the effectiveness of the anti-polio campaign.

This unwavering commitment from the Islamabad administration, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Memon, underscores the unwavering resolve to safeguard the city's children from the crippling effects of polio. With such dedication and meticulous oversight, Islamabad is poised to achieve its goal of a polio-free future.

