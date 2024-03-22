AC Shorkot inspects filtration plants, pledges clean drinking water initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shorkot Niaz Ahmed Mughal on Friday undertook a comprehensive visit to all Filtration Plants in Tehsil Shorkot, accompanied by the Chief Officer of Shorkot Municipal Committee.

During the inspection, he assessed the operational status of the plants and directed efforts towards their restoration.

He emphasized the active involvement of the technical team in rehabilitating the plants through machinery repairs and filter replacements.

Addressing the public, the Assistant Commissioner affirmed the implementation of practical measures to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens. Furthermore, he highlighted the ongoing concrete initiatives aimed at the maintenance and care of these essential filtration plants.

