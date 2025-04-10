AC Shuts Down Petrol Pump Over Fuel Shortage Complaint
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A petrol pump in Nilore area of the Federal Capital was sealed on Thursday after a customer complained about not receiving the full amount of petrol despite paying the complete price.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nilore, Muhammad Ali, took immediate action by inspecting the site, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.
He said a petrol pump in the Nilore area was sealed after a complaint was lodged about giving less petrol for full payment. According to officials, a customer reported that they had paid the full amount but were given less fuel than what was charged.
Following the complaint, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the petrol pump for inspection. During the visit, he verified the complaint and found that the petrol being dispensed did not match the amount paid by the customer.
The inspection revealed discrepancies in fuel quantity, leading the administration to seal the petrol pump on the spot.
On the occasion, AC Muhammad Ali said that no compromise will be made on the rights of the public, and strict action will be taken against those involved in cheating customers.
He also directed the staff to check other pumps in the area and ensure that all are operating in line with rules and regulations. The administration has encouraged the public to report any similar incidents.
The action has been taken as part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency in fuel distribution and protect consumers from fraud. The sealed petrol pump will remain closed until a complete investigation is carried out and the issue is resolved.
Officials confirmed that legal proceedings will be initiated if further violations are found. The administration has also warned other petrol pump owners to follow proper standards or face similar action. The public has appreciated the quick response and demanded regular inspections to avoid such incidents in the future.
