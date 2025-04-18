AC Sialkot Visits Kharota Syedan Girls School
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar made a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Kharota Syedan and reviewed the beautification work of the school.
She found all the teachers and related employees in the school busy with their duties. She encouraged them and pointed out further improvements.
During the visit to the classrooms, she asked questions to the children, to which the children answered correctly, praised the teachers and children and gave suggestions for further improvement.
During this visit, the AC Sialkot gave suggestions to all the teachers and said that education is the path of the prophets, so while it is a matter of pride for the teachers, it is also a great responsibility, therefore, we should do our work with utmost honesty.
Finally, the school children presented a bouquet from the school garden to the Assistant Commissioner Sialkot.
