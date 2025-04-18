Open Menu

AC Sialkot Visits Kharota Syedan Girls School

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

AC Sialkot visits Kharota Syedan Girls School

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar made a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Kharota Syedan and reviewed the beautification work of the school.

She found all the teachers and related employees in the school busy with their duties. She encouraged them and pointed out further improvements.

During the visit to the classrooms, she asked questions to the children, to which the children answered correctly, praised the teachers and children and gave suggestions for further improvement.

During this visit, the AC Sialkot gave suggestions to all the teachers and said that education is the path of the prophets, so while it is a matter of pride for the teachers, it is also a great responsibility, therefore, we should do our work with utmost honesty.

Finally, the school children presented a bouquet from the school garden to the Assistant Commissioner Sialkot.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

46 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

53 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

58 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

3 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

3 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

16 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan