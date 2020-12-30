UrduPoint.com
AC Sibi Takes Action Against Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

AC Sibi takes action against encroachments

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sibi Muhammad Ismail Mengal on Wednesday took stern action against encroachments and sealed several shops in the light of special directives of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

AC Ismail Mengal carried out the operation against encroachments at respective roads including Chakar Road, Jinnah Road, Nishtar Road and Liaquat Bazaar.

AC was accompanied by Traffic police official Muhammad Sharif Nasir Risaldar, Levies Muhammad Arif Murree and a heavy contingent of Levies and police.

While several motorcycle showrooms were sealed on violation during operation.

Muhammad Ismail Mengal said it was very unfortunate that the business community was creating problems for people for their benefit.

He said road was remained only 10 foot for traffic which is length about 80-foot due to encroachments from where it has become impossible for vehicles to pass by the road and even pedestrians to walk.

He sternly warned all the shopkeepers that the encroachments should be stopped and in this regard no compromised would be made.

He also urged the business community should show their high morale and avoid future encroachments for smooth traffic in the Bazaar of Sibi.

