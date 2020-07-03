AC Sibi takes notice on non-supply of water

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sibi, Inayatullah Kasi on Friday took stern notice of various complaints from the people regarding water supply in different areas of Sibi and called an emergency meeting on the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Muhammad Yasir Baazi.

ENPHE Malik Niaz Ahmed, other concerned officers, and elders of the area attended the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah Kasi strongly directed the Public Health Engineer (PHE) department to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in different areas of Sibi city in order to decrease difficulties of the public in this regard.

He said that PHE officials should visit the affected areas while if there is any leakage in the main lines and branch lines, replace these pipelines immediately so that clean water could be provided to the people.

He also directed XENPHE to take instant steps to address these issues saying that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated for the interest of the public.