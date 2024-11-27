Open Menu

AC Stresses For Consultation, Cooperation Of Traders For Welfare Projects

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

AC stresses for consultation, cooperation of traders for welfare projects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Wednesday highlighted the importance of consultation and cooperation among the administration and traders for execution of welfare projects.

He expressed these views during a meeting held with a joint delegation of the Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Markazi Tajir ittehad and Traders Action Committee.

The assistant commissioner said that the project of two flyover bridges, one at Tank Adda and the other at old Sabzi Mandi, is going to be started soon in the city. He was of the view that it was a collective responsibility of all including traders to play their role in restoration of routes of this project in its original state.

He said all out efforts would be made to minimize sufferings of the citizens during construction of these flyovers.

He said the illegal encroachments would not be tolerated under any circumstances while the alternative arrangements would be made for pushcarts to ensure they do not disrupt the traffic system.

The traders’ delegation was comprised of Chaudhry Jamil Ahmed, Kareem Khan Wazir, Haseebullah, Malik Ashfaq Chughtai, Muhammad Saeed, Haji Fazl-ur-Rehman, Khalid Naz, Haji Ghulam Subhani, Naeem Qureshi, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Latif Mehsud and others.

The traders informed the assistant commissioner about their issues. On which, the assistant commissioner assured them of resolving their problems.

On this occasion, Patwari Safdar from the Revenue Department and Muhammad Aqeel from Tehsil Municipal Administration were also present.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi mentioned that a meeting of the District price Review Committee would be convened soon to determine the prices of essential commodities.

He further said that the journey of development would be carried forward in Dera Ismail Khan in order to bring prosperity to the region and create more job opportunities for local people.

Related Topics

Job Traffic Dera Ismail Khan Price Tank Anjuman All From

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

4 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

4 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

16 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

16 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

16 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan