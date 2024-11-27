AC stresses for consultation, cooperation of traders for welfare projects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Wednesday highlighted the importance of consultation and cooperation among the administration and traders for execution of welfare projects.

He expressed these views during a meeting held with a joint delegation of the Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Markazi Tajir ittehad and Traders Action Committee.

The assistant commissioner said that the project of two flyover bridges, one at Tank Adda and the other at old Sabzi Mandi, is going to be started soon in the city. He was of the view that it was a collective responsibility of all including traders to play their role in restoration of routes of this project in its original state.

He said all out efforts would be made to minimize sufferings of the citizens during construction of these flyovers.

He said the illegal encroachments would not be tolerated under any circumstances while the alternative arrangements would be made for pushcarts to ensure they do not disrupt the traffic system.

The traders’ delegation was comprised of Chaudhry Jamil Ahmed, Kareem Khan Wazir, Haseebullah, Malik Ashfaq Chughtai, Muhammad Saeed, Haji Fazl-ur-Rehman, Khalid Naz, Haji Ghulam Subhani, Naeem Qureshi, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Latif Mehsud and others.

The traders informed the assistant commissioner about their issues. On which, the assistant commissioner assured them of resolving their problems.

On this occasion, Patwari Safdar from the Revenue Department and Muhammad Aqeel from Tehsil Municipal Administration were also present.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi mentioned that a meeting of the District price Review Committee would be convened soon to determine the prices of essential commodities.

He further said that the journey of development would be carried forward in Dera Ismail Khan in order to bring prosperity to the region and create more job opportunities for local people.