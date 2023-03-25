UrduPoint.com

AC Stresses For Parents-Teachers' Constant Contact To Make Children Best Human Being

Published March 25, 2023

AC stresses for Parents-Teachers' constant contact to make children best human being

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Farhan Ahmed has stressed constant contact between teachers and parents to make children the best human being of society.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest at the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school and College.

The assistant commissioner said that the whole attention and energy should be focused on the fact of how our children could become the best and most successful citizens.

He emphasized that parents should not only maintain strong contact with teachers but mutual efforts should be made for the best training of children, so that these children could play a positive role in the development of Pakistan in the future.

Earlier, Principal Azmatullah Khan thanked Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Farhan Ahmed for taking time out of his busy schedule to encourage the students of his institute.

He said, "the children were the asset of our future and their best education was a common responsibility of all of us." He informed that his institute has recently launched a mobile application through which the connection between teachers and parents would be further strengthened.

The principal said through this application, the parents would have access to check their children's attendance, test results, diary and digital notice board from anywhere and anytime.

He said the notes of various subjects and selected lectures would also be made available on this application soon.

He congratulated the students who got positions and expressed the hope that the successful students would guarantee the bright future of Pakistan.

He distributed certificates among the students with the best attendance record while the chief guest distributed shields among the position holders.

