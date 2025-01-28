Open Menu

AC Stresses To Enforce Official Prices List In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the price control committee aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and enforcing official price lists across the district.

The meeting was held at AC’s office, specifically focusing on the enforcement of government-fixed prices and ensuring relief for the public, highlighted strict measures to combat price inflation, particularly for essential items.

To enhance transparency and efficiency, she directed that price control magistrates must personally be present in the field for inspections. She emphasized that no representatives would be acceptable, and every magistrate must personally issue fines for violations.

The assistant commissioner warned that any negligence or failure in duty would lead to strict punitive action against the responsible officials.

