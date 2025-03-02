AC Sukkur conducts surprise visit to monitor prices

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), New Sukkur, Wasim Mahar on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to various markets in Sukkur, accompanied by the Bureau of Supply, to monitor prices during Ramadan.

The visit aimed to prevent the sale of essential items at exorbitant prices. Mahar inspected various vegetable markets and dairy shops in New Sukkur, reviewing prices of eggs, milk, and bakery items.

He also inquired about prices from customers.

Several customers complained about overpriced items and the absence of price lists. In response, Mahar imposed fines on multiple shop owners and warned them of strict legal action if they repeated the offense.

Mahar directed shop owners to sell items according to the official price list and display price lists prominently in their shops, warning of stricter measures if they failed to comply.