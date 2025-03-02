Open Menu

AC Sukkur Conducts Surprise Visit To Monitor Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 08:30 PM

AC Sukkur conducts surprise visit to monitor prices

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), New Sukkur, Wasim Mahar on Sunday conducted a surprise visit to various markets in Sukkur, accompanied by the Bureau of Supply, to monitor prices during Ramadan.

The visit aimed to prevent the sale of essential items at exorbitant prices. Mahar inspected various vegetable markets and dairy shops in New Sukkur, reviewing prices of eggs, milk, and bakery items.

He also inquired about prices from customers.

Several customers complained about overpriced items and the absence of price lists. In response, Mahar imposed fines on multiple shop owners and warned them of strict legal action if they repeated the offense.

Mahar directed shop owners to sell items according to the official price list and display price lists prominently in their shops, warning of stricter measures if they failed to comply.

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

1 hour ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

3 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

3 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

3 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

4 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

4 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

4 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

4 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan