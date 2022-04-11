AC Sukkur fine imposes on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner and Special Price Control Magistrate, Sukkur Adnand Rashid on Monday has imposed Rs 20,000 as a fine on ten profiteers. He checked prices on the shops and found that shopkeepers were charging extra; as a result he fined them.

Other shopkeepers corrected their prices when they saw Assistant Commissioner in the market.

AC Sukkur told shopkeepers that they should respect the holy month of Ramazan and should give relief to the customers by charging due price of fruits and vegetables.