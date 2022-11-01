AC Sukkur inspects cleanliness at bakery, sweets shops

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Sukkur on Tuesday warned the management of bakeries over poor cleanliness conditions in their kitchen.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Assistant Commissioner Majeed Mako visited different sweets and bakery shops.

During the inspection, the ADC expressed his disappointment over the poor cleanliness conditions of the kitchen and warned its manager. Meanwhile, the AC warned the proprietors of all bakeries and sweets shops to adopt their business in accordance with hygienic principles, and avoid profiteering, otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.