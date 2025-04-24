Open Menu

AC Sukkur Reviews Anti-polio Drive, Urges Community Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM

AC Sukkur reviews anti-polio drive, urges community cooperation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao Thursday presided over a meeting of the health department to review the ongoing anti-polio drive.

She directed officials to achieve targets and urged the public to cooperate with health workers in vaccinating children under five.

The AC emphasized the campaign's importance in protecting children from permanent disability.

Health officials assured that sufficient arrangements were in place to meet the drive's objectives, and the meeting reviewed the performance of health workers.

