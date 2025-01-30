Open Menu

AC Sukkur Seals 7 Shops Selling Substandard Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

AC Sukkur seals 7 shops selling substandard meat

Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Subheya Falak Rao, conducted a surprise inspection of meat markets in the city on Thursday, sealing over seven shops for selling substandard and unhealthy meat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Subheya Falak Rao, conducted a surprise inspection of meat markets in the city on Thursday, sealing over seven shops for selling substandard and unhealthy meat.

The raid was conducted in collaboration with Veterinary Doctor Yasin Khoso and representatives of the Bureau of Supply.

During the inspection, several shops were found selling low-quality, unverified, and unhealthy meat.

The assistant commissioner took immediate action, sealing the shops and imposing fines on several others. The substandard meat was also confiscated and disposed of on the spot.

She emphasized that providing safe and healthy meat to the public is the top priority of the district administration. "We will continue to take action against those who compromise public health," she said. "No one will be allowed to play with people's health", she added.

The AC directed shopkeepers to sell only verified and healthy meat, warning that further surprise raids would be conducted against those selling unhealthy meat. She also appealed to the public to report any instances of substandard meat sales to the district administration or her office, ensuring prompt action.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan