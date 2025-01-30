AC Sukkur Seals 7 Shops Selling Substandard Meat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Subheya Falak Rao, conducted a surprise inspection of meat markets in the city on Thursday, sealing over seven shops for selling substandard and unhealthy meat.
The raid was conducted in collaboration with Veterinary Doctor Yasin Khoso and representatives of the Bureau of Supply.
During the inspection, several shops were found selling low-quality, unverified, and unhealthy meat.
The assistant commissioner took immediate action, sealing the shops and imposing fines on several others. The substandard meat was also confiscated and disposed of on the spot.
She emphasized that providing safe and healthy meat to the public is the top priority of the district administration. "We will continue to take action against those who compromise public health," she said. "No one will be allowed to play with people's health", she added.
The AC directed shopkeepers to sell only verified and healthy meat, warning that further surprise raids would be conducted against those selling unhealthy meat. She also appealed to the public to report any instances of substandard meat sales to the district administration or her office, ensuring prompt action.
