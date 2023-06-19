AC Sukkur visits cattle market, reviewed arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Muhammad Essa Khan on Monday visited the cattle market which has been set up outside of the city for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals, and reviewed the arrangements.

He visited the checkpost, established to protect animals from ticks and also checked the presence of staff, availability of medicines and arrangements related to the cattle market.

He directed the staff to ensure proper arrangements in the cattle markets.