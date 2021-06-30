UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Summons Chief Minister Sindh In Nooriabad Power Plant Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

AC summons Chief Minister Sindh in Nooriabad power plant case

An accountability court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Nooriabad power plant reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :An accountability court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Nooriabad power plant reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till July 28.

Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, a co-accused in the case could not appear before the court due to being infected with coronavirus.

AC Judge Bashir Ahmed directed the NAB officials to ensure the presence of all the accused including Sindh chief minister on the next date of hearing as the indictment would be issued on July 28.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau July Murad Ali Shah All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court defers indictment of Sindh CM in Nooriabad p ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab University extends form submission date

33 seconds ago

Duplantis honing in on Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen out of ..

36 seconds ago

25 sports grounds to be constructed in Bahawalpur ..

38 seconds ago

US, Taiwan Hold 11th Round of Trade, Investment Ta ..

40 seconds ago

Deal on Belarus Oil Export to Head to Kazakh Parli ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.