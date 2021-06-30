AC summons Chief Minister Sindh in Nooriabad power plant case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :An accountability court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Nooriabad power plant reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others till July 28.

Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, a co-accused in the case could not appear before the court due to being infected with coronavirus.

AC Judge Bashir Ahmed directed the NAB officials to ensure the presence of all the accused including Sindh chief minister on the next date of hearing as the indictment would be issued on July 28.