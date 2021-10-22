AC summons Gillani in advertisement contract reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday summoned former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on November 10, in a reference pertaining to illegal award of advertising contract.

AC-II Judge, hearing the case, issued notice to Gillani.

The NAB reference had alleged ex-prime minister for misusing his authority in case of granting an advertisement contract of the Universal Service Funds.

Co-accused ex-secretary Farooq Awan had challenged the jurisdiction of the AC under NAB ordinance.

The court had already sought comments from anti-graft body against the petition.