AC summons Mandviwala and others on April 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday directed former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and other accused to ensure their attendances o April 14, in Kidney Hills property reference

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference against PPP's stalwart Mandviwala and other accused filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court asked the accused persons to ensure their attendance on next hearing so that indictment process could be accomplished. The judge also sought arguments on the plea filed about the indictment process on next hearing.

After this, the hearing was adjourned.

The NAB had accused Mandviwla for assisting the accused Ijaz Haroon to sell Kidney Hills plots to Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Meanwhile, an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected a post arrest bail petition of accused Hammad Saeed Advocate in IHC attack case.