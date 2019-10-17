AC summons reply from Jail authorities on petition filed by Maryam Aurangzeb for permission to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Accountability Court (AC) has summoned reply from Jail authorities on the petition filed by Maryam Aurangzeb seeking permission to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) has summoned reply from Jail authorities on the petition filed by Maryam Aurangzeb seeking permission to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.Judge Mohammad Bashir heard the case on Thursday.

Maryam Aurangzeb requested that she should be allowed to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.Judge remarked if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi does'not want to meet then,Maryam Aurangzeb said that, Sir if you give permission then we will entreat him.

During NAB custody I had met him with your permission, she added.Maryam said that despite judicial remand authorities do not allow her to meet.Court summoned reply from Jail authorities on Friday.