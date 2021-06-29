UrduPoint.com
AC Summons Zardari's Aide In Fake Account Case

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday summoned former President Asif Ali Zardari aide Mushtaq Ali on July 27 on the pretext of dubious transaction of Rs 8 billion in the fake account case.

The AC Judge Asghar Ali heard the case and adjourned the hearing till July 27 after issuing notice to co-accused Mushtaq Ali.

During the hearing , Senior Lawyer Farooq Naik, representing Asif Zardri, told the court that his client was on the bail.

On the occasion, the NAB prosecutor asked the court to issue arrest warrant of the co-accused Mushtaq Ali as he fled to Dubai and failed to appear before the court.

