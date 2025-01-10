AC Supervises Operation Against Encroachments On Karial Road
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 11:40 AM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Friday supervised an operation against encroachments on Karial road.
The team used heavy machinery to remove encroachments from the Tehsil office to Chowk Haider.
The “ Suthra Punjab” program's staff and Municipal Superintendent, Rizwan Ali were also present on the occasion.
The operation is underway in the town on the instruction of the deputy commissioner, Gujranwala.
APP/mud/378
