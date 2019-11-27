UrduPoint.com
AC Swabi Inspects Kisaan Markets, Canals

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:28 PM

AC Swabi inspects Kisaan markets, canals

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Niaz on Wednesday visited canals and directed the concerned authorities to ensure enough water for growers to properly irrigate their lands

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tariq Niaz on Wednesday visited canals and directed the concerned authorities to ensure enough water for growers to properly irrigate their lands.

Accompanied by officials of Irrigation department, the AC during his visit inspected condition of water channels and underlined the need for their proper desilting to prevent water from being wasted and make adequate irrigation water available to cultivable lands.

He also paid visit to Kisaan market in Tehsil Razar and Tehsil Lahore and inspected rates and quality of items.

He was also taken round to veterinary shops in Thordar market and directed for selling quality items to growers. He expressed satisfaction over arrangements in those markets and appealed masses to buy commodities from those outlets at cheaper rates.

He asked shopkeepers to sell their items at officially prescribed rates and warned that stern action would be taken against profiteers.

