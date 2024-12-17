AC take stock of ongoing polio drive in UC-4, Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi paid a visit to union council-4 to take stock of ongoing anti-polio drive in the area.

According to district administration, the AC reviewed performance of the polio transit teams in the UC and checked the team records, confirmed the finger marking process, and inspected the house-to-house campaign for administering polio drops.

The assistant commissioner ensured that the polio teams were performing their duties effectively and satisfactorily, making sure no child was missed during the drive.

During the visit, the AC also met with parents and educated them about the importance of polio vaccination.

He praised the performance of the polio teams and encouraged them further to ensure the success of the campaign.

APP/slm