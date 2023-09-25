Open Menu

AC Takes Action Against Alfateh Store's Manager For Price Violations

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 06:58 PM

AC takes action against Alfateh Store's Manager for price violations

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Monday took action against manager of the Fruit and Vegetable Section of Al-Fateh Store in Centaurus Mall for price violations in a surprise inspection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Monday took action against manager of the Fruit and Vegetable Section of Al-Fateh Store in Centaurus Mall for price violations in a surprise inspection.

The AC said that despite numerous warnings, violations continued at the store.

He issued a stern warning to other violators, ICT spokesman said on Monday.

The AC's visit to the Industrial Area subdivision was part of a campaign to redress public grievances under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.
A resident of Islamabad Amna Karim Khan said that most of the grocery store chains in the city were violating price lists of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA).

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Price

Recent Stories

Vision loss: Punjab health dept suspends 11 drug i ..

Vision loss: Punjab health dept suspends 11 drug inspectors

27 seconds ago
 PIMS receives another dengue patient

PIMS receives another dengue patient

9 minutes ago
 US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine: Zelensky

US Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine: Zelensky

9 minutes ago
 Experts for pragmatic, actionable policy framework ..

Experts for pragmatic, actionable policy frameworks to address climate crisis

10 minutes ago
 BISP starts disbursement of quarterly tranche of B ..

BISP starts disbursement of quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat

10 minutes ago
 CWDP clears two development projects including FIA ..

CWDP clears two development projects including FIA's operational improvement

10 minutes ago
Ukraine says Russian Black Sea fleet commander kil ..

Ukraine says Russian Black Sea fleet commander killed in attack

12 minutes ago
 UK investors show keen interest in Pakistan's capi ..

UK investors show keen interest in Pakistan's capital market

12 minutes ago
 LWMC measures for cleanliness on Eid Miladun-Nabi

LWMC measures for cleanliness on Eid Miladun-Nabi

12 minutes ago
 ADX partners with Expo Centre Sharjah to expand it ..

ADX partners with Expo Centre Sharjah to expand its services in Sharjah

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis to host inaugural MENA EV Show ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis to host inaugural MENA EV Show 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sustainable living is central to teachings of Isla ..

Sustainable living is central to teachings of Islam, Christianity, and Judaism: ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan