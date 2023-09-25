Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Monday took action against manager of the Fruit and Vegetable Section of Al-Fateh Store in Centaurus Mall for price violations in a surprise inspection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area on Monday took action against manager of the Fruit and Vegetable Section of Al-Fateh Store in Centaurus Mall for price violations in a surprise inspection.

The AC said that despite numerous warnings, violations continued at the store.

He issued a stern warning to other violators, ICT spokesman said on Monday.

The AC's visit to the Industrial Area subdivision was part of a campaign to redress public grievances under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

A resident of Islamabad Amna Karim Khan said that most of the grocery store chains in the city were violating price lists of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA).