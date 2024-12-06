AC Takes Action Against Encroachments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi along with the anti-encroachment team and the traffic police took action against the encroachments in the city on Friday.
The AC visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and its surrounding area, Mirokhan Chowk, Qamber-Shahdadkot bus stand road and others areas. He raided various public traffic routes and gave directions to traffic police every day should check out the footpaths and vendors stall and keep away from traffic roadside.
Shopkeepers and peddlers were strictly instructed to avoid encroachment to avoid strict action.
On the other hand, AC Raja Khan Qureshi along with Deputy Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Gul Muhammad Shaikh and the staff visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation arrangements and strictly instructed the staff to clean the streets and corners of the city.
He directed that the sanitation system in the populated areas should be improved.
