Open Menu

AC Takes Action Against Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

AC takes action against encroachments

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi along with the anti-encroachment team and the traffic police took action against the encroachments in the city on Friday.

The AC visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and its surrounding area, Mirokhan Chowk, Qamber-Shahdadkot bus stand road and others areas. He raided various public traffic routes and gave directions to traffic police every day should check out the footpaths and vendors stall and keep away from traffic roadside.

Shopkeepers and peddlers were strictly instructed to avoid encroachment to avoid strict action.

On the other hand, AC Raja Khan Qureshi along with Deputy Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Gul Muhammad Shaikh and the staff visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation arrangements and strictly instructed the staff to clean the streets and corners of the city.

He directed that the sanitation system in the populated areas should be improved.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Road Traffic Larkana From

Recent Stories

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

4 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan